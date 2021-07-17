NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NVE were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NVE by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

