NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,874,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655,524 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

