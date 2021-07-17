nYFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00791092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

