Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,390 to GBX 2,120. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ocado Group traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.73) and last traded at GBX 1,832.50 ($23.94), with a volume of 362267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,848 ($24.14).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,000,024 shares of company stock worth $3,882,565,103.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,931.05. The company has a market cap of £13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

