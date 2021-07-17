Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

