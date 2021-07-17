Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

OCN traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $26.08. 41,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

