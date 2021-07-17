OKCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146,335.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $146,335.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,543.51 or 0.99976032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,209,237 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

