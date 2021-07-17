Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $295.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

