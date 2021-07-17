Old Well Partners LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $3,516,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $11,420,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

