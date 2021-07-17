Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 160,781 shares.The stock last traded at $34.08 and had previously closed at $32.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

