ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,537,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.