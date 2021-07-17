ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

