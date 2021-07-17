ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.27. 32,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,463,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,185,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $76,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

