Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 487,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,301. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.