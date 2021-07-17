One01 Capital LP Invests $15.96 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,000. KLA makes up about 7.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $306,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $860,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $5,778,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $293.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

