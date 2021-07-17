Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Frank Clyburn Sells 19,324 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68.

Shares of OTRK opened at $27.71 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

