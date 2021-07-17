Ophir Sternberg Acquires 445,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg acquired 445,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00.

Ophir Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Ophir Sternberg sold 1,054 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $8,885.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

