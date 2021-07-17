Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPRT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OPRT opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

