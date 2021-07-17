Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.17 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

