Opsens (TSE:OPS) PT Set at C$2.25 by M Partners

M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE OPS opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.06 million and a PE ratio of 157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

