Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by M Partners

M Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPS. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Opsens stock opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a market cap of C$236.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.49.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

