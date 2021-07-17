Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 350,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,821,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. OPKO Health makes up about 8.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of OPKO Health worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.