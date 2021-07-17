Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,115 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,747,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,115 shares during the quarter. Motus GI comprises about 0.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Motus GI worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. Research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

