Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CVE ORE opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$455.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.0805674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,184.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

