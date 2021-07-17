OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

