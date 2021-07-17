Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,478.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $23,478.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.