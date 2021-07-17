ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ORIX has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

