Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

