Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the June 15th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,509.0 days.

OVCHF remained flat at $$9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.