Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 490.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,036,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 348,200 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 974,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JD.com by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 1,300,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

JD stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

