Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1 Million Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADERU. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.