Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

