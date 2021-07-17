Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $69.99 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,151,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,989,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 2.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

