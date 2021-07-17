Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.56% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $228,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $3,488,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.82 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.