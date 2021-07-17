Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,385,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,297,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGAM stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

