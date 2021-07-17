Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of MACQU opened at $10.10 on Friday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

