Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRWU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,896,000.

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

