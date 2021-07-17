Oxygen (OXY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $385,264.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $77.66 million and approximately $385,264.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,485,778 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

