P2 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,000. Tennant accounts for 1.0% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 311.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNC stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

