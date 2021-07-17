PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.