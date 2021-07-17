Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 128,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.