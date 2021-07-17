PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $47.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,000.00. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.