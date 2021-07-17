Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in June

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

PBLA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 100,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,371. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

