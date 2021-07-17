Pancake Bunny Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.66 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $15.14 or 0.00047616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $7.73 million and $20.66 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00803991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

