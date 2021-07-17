Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

