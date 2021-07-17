Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.