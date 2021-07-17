Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

