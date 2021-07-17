Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

