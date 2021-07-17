Park West Asset Management LLC Has $29.24 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,268 shares during the quarter. SVMK accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of SVMK worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVMK by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SVMK by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.