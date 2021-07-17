Park West Asset Management LLC Has $49.27 Million Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,914 shares during the quarter. McAfee accounts for approximately 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

